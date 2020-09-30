Mr. Richard "Dick" Benjamin Montgomery, age 82 of Bella Vista, Ark., passed away peacefully at home surrounded with love on Friday, September 11, 2020. He was born on January 1, 1938 to Benjamin and Mary Ruth (McGonigal) Montgomery. Richard was a graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School and went on to serve the in the U.S. Air Force for 22 years, where he proudly served his country in Vietnam. Richard retired from the military in 1977. He then pursued a career as a Paramedic with the Council Bluffs Fire Department for 20 years, ending his career as the Director of Emergency Services. He moved to Bella Vista in 2002, where he continued to work for Home Depot and later Lowes. Richard loved life, enjoying outside, and being with family on or near the water. He was a member of the Highlands United Methodist Church, and the American Legion Post #341. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jennifer; 2 sons, Richard (Janelle) Montgomery of Omaha, Neb., and Scott Montgomery of Council Bluffs; daughter, Erica (Raymond) Weber of Denison, Iowa; step-daughter, Megan (Jeff) Walker of Council Bluffs; 12 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends. Preceding him in death were his parents; step-mother, Isabella Montgomery; and brother, John Montgomery. The funeral was on September 16 with full military honors in Bella Vista, Ark. Cremation was in Arkansas. Final resting place is in Council Bluffs.

