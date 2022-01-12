Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Rick was a quiet but decent & a nice human being and that says a lot in my book. He will be terribly missed. May he rest in peace. My condolences & prayers to the family.
Tita Van Vleet
Work
January 22, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Simone Taylor
January 13, 2022
You and your family have my deepest sympathies May he rest in peace.
Sue(Whittaker) Day
School
January 13, 2022
So many memories of Rick and my sons as they grew up together. He is in our hearts forever.