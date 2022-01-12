Menu
Richard Bryant
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Richard (Rick) Donald Bryant February 20, 1956 January 7, 2022 Visitation will be held on Saturday , January 15, 2022, 3 to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral home
1221 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about your loss. Rick was a quiet but decent & a nice human being and that says a lot in my book. He will be terribly missed. May he rest in peace. My condolences & prayers to the family.
Tita Van Vleet
Work
January 22, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Simone Taylor
January 13, 2022
You and your family have my deepest sympathies May he rest in peace.
Sue(Whittaker) Day
School
January 13, 2022
So many memories of Rick and my sons as they grew up together. He is in our hearts forever.
Leta wright
Friend
January 11, 2022
