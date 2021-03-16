Richard W. Cozad, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on March 13, 2021. Dick was born August 31, 1934, in Atlantic, IA., to the late William and LuLa (Meek) Cozad. He proudly served his country in the US Army and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years, retiring as a machinist in 1994. Dick and Madge (Marr) were united in marriage on January 16, 1960, and were blessed with children Trent and Donna. In addition to his parents, Dick is also preceded in death by his brothers, Ron and Gary Cozad; sister, Cleo Minor. Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Madge; son, Trent, and wife Teresa, all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Donna Knickerbocker and husband Robert, of Omaha; grandchildren, Mike Cozad and wife Tina, Amy Ingram and husband Jon, all of Council Bluffs, Dawson Knickerbocker and fiancé Lauryn, Payton Knickerbocker, all of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Joelle and Sophia Cozad, Annabelle Ingram; sister, Carol Gallagher, of California; nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 5, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #2 where Dick was a member. Memorials to VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa, preferred.