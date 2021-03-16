Menu
Richard Cozad
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Richard W. Cozad, age 86, of Council Bluffs, passed away at his home on March 13, 2021. Dick was born August 31, 1934, in Atlantic, IA., to the late William and LuLa (Meek) Cozad. He proudly served his country in the US Army and worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years, retiring as a machinist in 1994. Dick and Madge (Marr) were united in marriage on January 16, 1960, and were blessed with children Trent and Donna. In addition to his parents, Dick is also preceded in death by his brothers, Ron and Gary Cozad; sister, Cleo Minor. Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Madge; son, Trent, and wife Teresa, all of Council Bluffs; daughter, Donna Knickerbocker and husband Robert, of Omaha; grandchildren, Mike Cozad and wife Tina, Amy Ingram and husband Jon, all of Council Bluffs, Dawson Knickerbocker and fiancé Lauryn, Payton Knickerbocker, all of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Joelle and Sophia Cozad, Annabelle Ingram; sister, Carol Gallagher, of California; nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, April 5, 2021, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 10 a.m., all at funeral home. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post #2 where Dick was a member. Memorials to VNA Hospice of Southwest Iowa, preferred.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
6
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
So sorry for your loss!! Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this very difficult time!! God Bless your family!!
Karen and family
April 4, 2021
Love, Penny and Matt Thomas
March 28, 2021
Trent, Sincere condolences on your fathers passing.
Joe Shotkoski
March 25, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear about Richard's passing. I fondly remember when Dick and Madge lived next to my family in Manawa in the house we built for Grampa Fred. I always enjoyed visiting with them.
LeRoy Runte
March 17, 2021
