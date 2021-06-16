Richard L. "Dick" Fry, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away June 14, 2021 at Risen Son Nursing Home. Dick was born July 21, 1935 in Missouri Valley, Iowa to the late John L. and Audrey (Minton) Fry. He graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1953. Dick married B. Joyce Beebe on June 20, 1956 in Missouri Valley. They were blessed with three children, Deborah, Craig and Tammy. Dick worked at Northwestern Bell from 1953-1986 retiring as an engineer. He was a member of the Lewis Township Volunteer Fire Department and served as their Assistant Fire Chief, four consecutive years and headed membership drives for the United Way, Henry Doorly Zoo and Aksarben for Northwestern Bell. Dick is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Joyce Fry; son, Craig (Wanda) Fry; daughters, Deborah (Tim) Fouts all of Council Bluffs, Tammy (Brian) Townsend of Henderson, Nevada; 4 grandchildren, Jason (Tina) Fouts, Jonathan Fouts, Jordan (Carrie) Fry, Jenna Fry; 3 great-grandchildren, Rylan Fouts, Dylan Fouts, Liam Fry; many nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation, Friday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.