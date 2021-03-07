Richard Saar Goos "Dick", of Overland Park, Kan., was born in Treynor, Iowa on July 27, 1925. Dick died peacefully of natural causes and in the presence of family on February 12, 2021, at the Healthcare Resort of Leawood, Kan. Dick's life was one well-lived, and he was deeply loved by his large family and innumerable friends. His ever-present smile, quick wit, and positive outlook on life were Dick's gifts to his family and, really, anyone who had the pleasure of crossing paths with him. Polio left its mark during Dick's early childhood, and caused him lifelong loss of mobility in one leg. Even so, he never let it be an obstacle as he journeyed through life. Instead, Dick saw the best in every situation, always looked forward positively, and was always ready with a joke, even when life dealt him setbacks. Those closest to him thought Dick was ten feet tall, and he will be missed by all who knew him. Dick graduated from Iowa State University in May of 1947, with a B.S. in Animal Husbandry. Until the day he died, Dick was happy to sit and talk for hours about Holstein versus Angus cattle, raising pigs, the price of livestock, the Omaha cattle yards, and Iowa corn (in no particular order). At Iowa State, Dick was a proud member and President of the TKE house and a member of Cardinal Key. He also met the, in his words, "absolutely beautiful" Virginia "Ginny" Lee Stinton (of Sioux City, Iowa) in college, and decided she was the one before they went on a single date. Dick and Ginny married on September 3, 1947, and they celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to Ginny's passing in 2012. Dick and Ginny lived in Malvern, Iowa for 10 years, and then in Council Bluffs, Iowa for 49 years, before moving to Overland Park in May 2005 to be near their daughters. Dick's work resume included stints as County Extension Director, Mills County, Iowa; Bank officer in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, farm owner and operator; and Real Estate Broker. He served on the Lewis Central School Board in Council Bluffs, for many years, including several as President, and on many Council Bluffs community boards. In later years, Dick volunteered as a greeter at St. Joseph's Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., where his smiling face and kind disposition made him a hospital favorite. Dick was preceded in death by parents, Arthur C. Goos and Elsie Saar Goos; brother, Robert Saar Goos; and grandson Christopher Lee Goos. He is survived by his children and their families: Jeanne K. Gates (Lawrence "Larry" Gates) in Overland Park, Kan., Marcia L. Davis (Dennis Davis) in Rogers, Ark., Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Brown (David Brown) in Gladwin, Mich.; and son, Rick Goos (Linda Gardner-Goos) in Sunrise Beach, Mo. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Mary Katherine "Katie" Gates Calderon (Dan Calderon), Joseph Gates (Natalie Teahan Gates) of Leawood, Kan., Melissa Butler (Jason Butler) of Austin, Texas, Jessica Waggoner (Jerod Waggoner) of Austin, Texas, Drew Fowler (Lauren Shell Fowler) of Rochester, Mich., Eric Fowler (Sara Follbaum Fowler) of Troy, Mich., Bryan Goos (Amy McDonald Goos) of Adel, Iowa, and John Goos of Adel, Iowa. Dick was also the very proud great-grandfather of 15 great-grandchildren, and had personal relationships with those who visited or lived near him and knew him as Poppy. Left to cherish the memory of rides on his walker are: Charlie and Isabel Calderon of Leawood, Kan.; Lucas, Layla, Jude, Logan and Dane Gates of Leawood, Kan.; Lane and Annabelle Butler of Austin, Texas; Gibson and Perry Lynn Waggoner of Austin, Texas; Alec Goos of Boston, Mass.; Carter Goos of Ames, Iowa; Austin Goos of Ames, Iowa; and Brandon Goos of Webster City, Iowa. We sincerely appreciate any and all messages and well wishes, but respectfully request that family and friends not send contributions. If you are so inclined, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in honor of Dick and to help others in this time of need. More importantly, channel Dick by looking on the bright side of things, telling a silly joke, or smiling and saying hello to a stranger when you get the chance. Like Dick, you just might make someone's day. Dick's Celebration of Life is tentatively planned to be held in Overland Park, Kan., in the Fall of 2021. Details to be posted.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 7, 2021.