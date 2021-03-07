Good afternoon My brother just told me of Dick's passing. My mind instantly went back several decades to the farm in Mills County, the campaigns and the good times our families shared. I know there are pictures out there of Jeanne, Marcia, John and me in our birthday suits together in the yard on the farm. I will always remember your mother's beauty and your dad's remarkable sense of humor. They truly were the kind of friends you are privileged to have only a few times in life. Best wishes from the Scherle's.

William D Scherle March 9, 2021