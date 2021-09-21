Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Harris
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
219 Oakland Ave.
Oakland, IA
Richard Dana Harris, the son of Richard Davis and Janice (Glass) Harris, was born July 9, 1949 and died September 16, 2021, at the age of 72 years. Dana is preceded in death by his father Richard "Coach" Harris, and his brother Harlan. He is survived by his mother Janice Harris of Oakland; his brothers Scott Harris of Richmond, VA, and Jan Harris and wife Susan of Oakland; eight nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews; many cousins; and other relatives and friends. A private family graveside will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery. Memorials may be donated to the Oakland United Methodist Church. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.