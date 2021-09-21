Richard Dana Harris, the son of Richard Davis and Janice (Glass) Harris, was born July 9, 1949 and died September 16, 2021, at the age of 72 years. Dana is preceded in death by his father Richard "Coach" Harris, and his brother Harlan. He is survived by his mother Janice Harris of Oakland; his brothers Scott Harris of Richmond, VA, and Jan Harris and wife Susan of Oakland; eight nieces and nephews; 10 great nieces and nephews; many cousins; and other relatives and friends. A private family graveside will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery. Memorials may be donated to the Oakland United Methodist Church. Rieken Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland is assisting the family.