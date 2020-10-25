Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard L. Wilson
Richard L. Wilson, age 93 of Missouri Valley, Iowa, died on October 22, 2020, at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Richard graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, fighting in the Korean War in the Chosen Reservoir Battle. Richard married Shirley Bunch on May 20, 1952 in California. He worked for the UP Railroad. Richard was a member of the Missouri Valley Christian Church. After his retirement he joined the Gideon's. He enjoyed gardening, had a huge garden. Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson; five children, Dale (Stephanie) Wilson of Escondido, Calif., Rodney (Patra) Wilson of Richland, Neb., Sharon (Mark) Leonard of Onawa, Iowa, Dennis (Charlene) Wilson of Columbus, Neb., and Sandi (Gerald) Zaiser of Logan, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 28th, at the Missouri Valley Christian Center, with visitation one hour before the service.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fouts Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.