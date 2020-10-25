Richard L. Wilson, age 93 of Missouri Valley, Iowa, died on October 22, 2020, at the Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Richard graduated from Missouri Valley High School in 1948. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines, fighting in the Korean War in the Chosen Reservoir Battle. Richard married Shirley Bunch on May 20, 1952 in California. He worked for the UP Railroad. Richard was a member of the Missouri Valley Christian Church. After his retirement he joined the Gideon's. He enjoyed gardening, had a huge garden. Richard is survived by his wife, Shirley Wilson; five children, Dale (Stephanie) Wilson of Escondido, Calif., Rodney (Patra) Wilson of Richland, Neb., Sharon (Mark) Leonard of Onawa, Iowa, Dennis (Charlene) Wilson of Columbus, Neb., and Sandi (Gerald) Zaiser of Logan, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 28th, at the Missouri Valley Christian Center, with visitation one hour before the service.