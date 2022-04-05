Menu
Richard McSorley
1939 - 2022
Richard McSorley, age 83, passed away April 3, 2022. He was born January 24, 1939, to late Bernard and Chlorinda (Tobin) McSorley in Council Bluffs, IA. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired after a career in metal working. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife who was the love of his life, Sharon McSorley; 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Richard is survived by his children, Lisa (Troy) Scivally and Ryan (Tara) McSorley; grandchildren, Jennie Scivally, Amanda (Patrick) Nicholas, Cassidy (Shawn) Penney, Taylor (Josh) Connolly, Tilly Scivally, Porter McSorley, and Taryn McSorley; sister, Beverly Rodriguez; sisters-in-law, Carol McSorley, Margaret McSorley, Mary Lou McSorley, and Fritzie Nixon; 7 great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., at Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, April 7, 2022. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 5, 2022.
