Richard Sanford, 91, of Dunlap passed away March 29, 2022 at Rose Vista Nursing Home in Woodbine. Survivors include daughters: Christine (Gary) McDonald of Lakeview, IA, Debra Shaffer of Bellwood, NE, Treva (Fanny) Block of Dunlap, IA and Lisa Bussard of Nashville, TN. The Funeral Service is Friday at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Dunlap, Iowa. Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap is in charge of the arrangements www.fouts funeralhome.com