Richard L. "Rick" Tallman, age 72 years, passed away January 4, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born October 24, 1949, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Robert M. and Glayda (Burgett) Tallman, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked many years as a diesel mechanic and was a longtime member of Saint John Lutheran Church and American Legion Post #2. Rick married his wife, Carole, on August 3, 1996 and enjoyed many years together including their love of dancing. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Chuck Tallman; sister, Nancy Cassidy; son-in-law, Chris Points; sister-in-law, Sherry Tallman; brother-in-law, Gene Mohr; and mother-in-law, Betty Robinson. Rick is survived by his wife, Carole; 5 children, Jamie Loose-Ives (Michael), Richard Tallman (Rebecca), Tony Tallman (Georgia), Cory Loose (Erin), Jerry Tallman (Amy); granddaughter/caretaker, Britney Cates (Billy); 24 grandchildren, Andrew Loose, Britney Cates (Billy), Adam Tallman, Jordan Burns (Brandon), Jake Ives, Owen Tallman, Jenna Loose-Ives, Michael Cates, Jack Tallman, Rylee Loose-Ives, Caiden Loose-Ives, Claire Tallman, Aaron Loose, Amanda Tallman, Nikki Tallman, Jimmy Tallman, Gabby Herbert, Haley Ghesquiere, Nathan Points, Amber Points, Chase Points, Billy Ives (Liz), Michael Ives, Tyler Ives (Melissa); 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob Tallman (Teresa), Bill Tallman, Connie Rogers (Fred); brother-in-law, Tim Robinson (Lisa); sister-in-law, Nancy Mohr; many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service, Monday, 1 p.m., all at the funeral home. Interment, Lewis Township Cemetery, with military rites by the American Legion Post #2. Family will direct memorials and face masks are required.