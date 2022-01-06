Menu
Richard Tallman
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Richard L. "Rick" Tallman, age 72 years, passed away January 4, 2022, at his residence. Rick was born October 24, 1949, in Omaha, Neb., to the late Robert M. and Glayda (Burgett) Tallman, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He worked many years as a diesel mechanic and was a longtime member of Saint John Lutheran Church and American Legion Post #2. Rick married his wife, Carole, on August 3, 1996 and enjoyed many years together including their love of dancing. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack and Chuck Tallman; sister, Nancy Cassidy; son-in-law, Chris Points; sister-in-law, Sherry Tallman; brother-in-law, Gene Mohr; and mother-in-law, Betty Robinson. Rick is survived by his wife, Carole; 5 children, Jamie Loose-Ives (Michael), Richard Tallman (Rebecca), Tony Tallman (Georgia), Cory Loose (Erin), Jerry Tallman (Amy); granddaughter/caretaker, Britney Cates (Billy); 24 grandchildren, Andrew Loose, Britney Cates (Billy), Adam Tallman, Jordan Burns (Brandon), Jake Ives, Owen Tallman, Jenna Loose-Ives, Michael Cates, Jack Tallman, Rylee Loose-Ives, Caiden Loose-Ives, Claire Tallman, Aaron Loose, Amanda Tallman, Nikki Tallman, Jimmy Tallman, Gabby Herbert, Haley Ghesquiere, Nathan Points, Amber Points, Chase Points, Billy Ives (Liz), Michael Ives, Tyler Ives (Melissa); 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob Tallman (Teresa), Bill Tallman, Connie Rogers (Fred); brother-in-law, Tim Robinson (Lisa); sister-in-law, Nancy Mohr; many nieces and nephews. Visitation, Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service, Monday, 1 p.m., all at the funeral home. Interment, Lewis Township Cemetery, with military rites by the American Legion Post #2. Family will direct memorials and face masks are required.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jan
10
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lorraine (Tallman) White
Family
January 7, 2022
Rick, I´m so so sorry to hear about your dad. My heart is broke for you buddy! Prayers and hugs sent your way! Always mary
Mary Mccain
Other
January 7, 2022
Carole and Family, Our sympathy and warmest thoughts are with you now. May time and love bring you peace. You and Rick have such a wonderful family. Your love of Rick and family showed in every communication. You two are so fortunate to have shared that love.
Wanda and John Moats
January 7, 2022
