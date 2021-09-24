Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Thompson
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Richard E. Thompson, 81, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away on September 22, 2021, after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Richard (Dick) was born on September 03, 1940, in Council Bluffs, IA. After graduating from St. Francis in 1959, he proudly worked as a mechanic on tractors. He then joined Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), where he remained a devoted employee for more than 23 years. Throughout his career, he formed many successful relationships and left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. Dick met his beloved wife Gretchen (Leick), and they wed in 1963. Dick and Gretchen were blessed with five children; Jeff, Kathy (passed 2011), Mark, and twins Jennifer and Julie. Dick was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he proudly and often mentioned. He was endlessly proud of his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his faith. Dick was also a passionate handy man with wood, making birdhouses, hummingbirds, and squirrels. Dick always stayed busy; he was not one to rest much. If that meant mowing the grass 2-3 times in a week, he did that to keep busy. Anyone who knew Dick knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Dick was predeceased by parents, Levi, and Margaret (Munchrath) Thompson, brother Raymond Thompson, and daughter Kathy Thompson, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Thompson (Hagen). He is survived by his loving wife Gretchen, sons; Jeff and Mark, daughters Jennifer and wife Lillian and Julie, brothers Chuck and Sharry Thompson, John and Theresa Thompson, and sister Mary and Joe Lybarger, 5 grand-children, 5 step-grand children, 2 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews and friends who were his extended family. DATE CORRECTION: Visitation is at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, September 26th, 3 to 5 p.m. Vigil to follow at 5 p.m. Funeral mass is at St.. Peter's Catholic Church on Monday, September 27th, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Garner cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Alzheimer's Group with a donation to help find a cure in this unforgiving disease.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
26
Vigil
5:00p.m.
IA
Sep
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Peters Catholic Church
1 Bluff Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
RIP to our Dad, who gave all to his family and friends. You are at peace Dad, we will miss you so much, especially your laugh and stories. Love you always Dad!! Julie (goop)
julie Thompson
September 26, 2021
He was the best center ever at St Francis! And a great friend and class mate. He will be missed by all!
Tom Carlson
Friend
September 24, 2021
Rest In Peace Uncle Dick. I have many wonderful memories of you to keep in my heart. Best God Father ever. Blessings to all of the family.
Maureen Hadbois
Family
September 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results