Richard E. Thompson, 81, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, passed away on September 22, 2021, after a long and valiant battle with Alzheimer's. Richard (Dick) was born on September 03, 1940, in Council Bluffs, IA. After graduating from St. Francis in 1959, he proudly worked as a mechanic on tractors. He then joined Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), where he remained a devoted employee for more than 23 years. Throughout his career, he formed many successful relationships and left a lasting impact on everyone he worked with. Dick met his beloved wife Gretchen (Leick), and they wed in 1963. Dick and Gretchen were blessed with five children; Jeff, Kathy (passed 2011), Mark, and twins Jennifer and Julie. Dick was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he proudly and often mentioned. He was endlessly proud of his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his faith. Dick was also a passionate handy man with wood, making birdhouses, hummingbirds, and squirrels. Dick always stayed busy; he was not one to rest much. If that meant mowing the grass 2-3 times in a week, he did that to keep busy. Anyone who knew Dick knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. Dick was predeceased by parents, Levi, and Margaret (Munchrath) Thompson, brother Raymond Thompson, and daughter Kathy Thompson, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth Thompson (Hagen). He is survived by his loving wife Gretchen, sons; Jeff and Mark, daughters Jennifer and wife Lillian and Julie, brothers Chuck and Sharry Thompson, John and Theresa Thompson, and sister Mary and Joe Lybarger, 5 grand-children, 5 step-grand children, 2 great-grand children and many nieces and nephews and friends who were his extended family. DATE CORRECTION: Visitation is at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, September 26th, 3 to 5 p.m. Vigil to follow at 5 p.m. Funeral mass is at St.. Peter's Catholic Church on Monday, September 27th, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Garner cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please support your local Alzheimer's Group with a donation to help find a cure in this unforgiving disease.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 24, 2021.