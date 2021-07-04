Richard "Rick" Joseph Tiarks, age 52 years. Rick was born May 5, 1969, in South Sioux City, Iowa to Aaron and Frances (Ring) Tiarks. Rick passed away June 28, 2021, in Neola, Iowa, following a tough fight with pancreatic cancer. Rick graduated from Doniphan Nebraska High School in 1987 and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Rick's occupations included feedlot pen rider, cattle buyer, and truck driver. Rick was huge Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, enjoyed fishing, and rock music. Rick especially loved his nieces and nephews. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Aaron and his sister-in-law, Janel Tiarks. He is survived by his mother, Frankie Tiarks; siblings, Rod Tiarks, Libby (Aaron) George, and Ryan (Lori) Tiarks; five nieces and two nephews, and many loving family and dear friends. A Memorial Visitation is Thursday, July 8, 2021, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.