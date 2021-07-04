Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Tiarks
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Richard "Rick" Joseph Tiarks, age 52 years. Rick was born May 5, 1969, in South Sioux City, Iowa to Aaron and Frances (Ring) Tiarks. Rick passed away June 28, 2021, in Neola, Iowa, following a tough fight with pancreatic cancer. Rick graduated from Doniphan Nebraska High School in 1987 and attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Rick's occupations included feedlot pen rider, cattle buyer, and truck driver. Rick was huge Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, enjoyed fishing, and rock music. Rick especially loved his nieces and nephews. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Aaron and his sister-in-law, Janel Tiarks. He is survived by his mother, Frankie Tiarks; siblings, Rod Tiarks, Libby (Aaron) George, and Ryan (Lori) Tiarks; five nieces and two nephews, and many loving family and dear friends. A Memorial Visitation is Thursday, July 8, 2021, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jul. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
8
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers of strength and comfort to your family.
Shelly Gregg
School
July 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results