Richard P. Wise. Omaha. Born on February 9, 1960, and passed on March 19, 2021. Visitation with the family, Tuesday, from 6-8 p.m., with Sharing of Memories, at 7 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Celebration of Life service, will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Rejoice Lutheran Church, 2556 So. 138th St., Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Rejoice Lutheran Church, or the Prostate Cancer Foundation.