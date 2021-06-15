Richard George Wood passed away June 11. 2021. He was born in Council Bluffs, IA on August 5th, 1933 to parents Blanche Kinney and James Wood. He attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs and graduated in 1951. Soon after he started college, he decided to pause his studies to join the Army and serve in the Korean War where he was stationed in Fort Ord, CA and later Japan. After the war, he finished college at Omaha University and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Business Administration. On June 27, 1958, he married the love of his life, Rose Marie O'Brien. Richard and Rose Marie went on to have three children. Richard started his career in accounting, working for companies such as Swanson and Pete, Marwick, Mitchell, & Co. He advanced to earn his CPA and worked as Controller of O'Keefe Elevator. In 1961, he started ABS Corporation, manufacturing pet and equine products for veterinarians. Today, ABS Corporation is celebrating its 60th year in business and thriving under the leadership of his son, David. Preceded in death by his parents James and Blanche (Kinney) Wood; and his sister, Donna Jean Wood Schultz. Survived by his wife, Rose Marie "Cookie" Wood; brother, Gerald (Barb) Wood; sister, Sandra Lee (Fred) Westphal; daughters, Robin Lynn Wood (John) Virostek, Julie Ann Wood (Joel) Scher; son, David George (Debra) Wood; grandchildren, Tadd (Samantha) Wood, Mia Wood, Wolfie Virostek, Bette Scher, David Scher; great granddaughter, Ophelia Rose Wood. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Saint John Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. Interment Ridgewood Cemetery with military rites tendered by the Kanesville Riders Honor guard. A lunch will follow at Saint John Lutheran Church. Memorial contributions are suggested to Saint John Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 15, 2021.