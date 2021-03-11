Ricky Redeker, age 60, passed away peacefully at Nebraska Medical Center on March 8, 2021. He was born June 17, 1960 to Ronnie Allen Redeker and Joyce Redeker. Ricky lived in Council Bluffs the majority of his life. Ricky enjoyed golfing, music, cars and his pride and joy was his wife, daughter and mother. Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughter, Jessica (Jerry) Andersen; mother, Joyce; brother, Mark (Jacqueline); granddaughter, Tiana Payne; many family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Friday, March 12, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021. The family will direct memorials.