Robbin Marlene Bressman (Fry) July 20, 1957 May 23, 2021 Robbin is survived by her parents Floyd and Ranae Fry, siblings Melody Morril, Jeanne Fry, Floyd (Karen) Fry and Michael Fry as well as her children Shannon McEvoy, Vicki Bressman, Holli Nissen, Mathew Nissen, Randi Albanese (Greg) and Nathan Nissen (Mandi). Robbin has 19 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews that will miss her dearly. Robbin was a cook most of her life and could make just about anything that you could imagine, her personal recipes cannot be topped. She absolutely loved to garden, she had an entire apartment full of various plants and literally had pineapples growing in her house. Robbin had lived for the last 10 years in Shelby, Iowa but was born in Council Bluffs and grew up primarily in the Lake Manawa area. Special Thank you to Floyd and Karen Fry for everything. There will be a Celebration of Life on July 17, 2021 at the Eagles Club in Council Bluffs at 1 p.m., Robbin was not a formal person so this will be a very casual affair, come have a bite, have a drink and share some stories!



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 9, 2021.