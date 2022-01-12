Robert Leroy Foote On the evening of December 20, 2021, Robert Leroy Foote died at the age of 75. Robert Leroy Foote was born to Walter Lynn and Ella Ruth Foote on February 26, 1946. He received his diploma at Thomas Jefferson High school in 1965. On May 26, 1973, he married Lois Madeline Nielsen and together raised three children, Robert Lynn, Brenda Dawn and Julie Christina in Gardner Kansas. Robert Foote was a wonderful Father that dedicated his life to raising his children. He also worked scrapping metal from various businesses in Iowa. He also worked as a security guard for the Kansas school for the deaf. What matter to Robert the most was his family, friends and his relationship with God. Robert hobbies were playing sports, creating lyrics to popular songs for entertainment, watching cowboy movies/tv shows and going to car. Robert was a passionate seeker of justice. Robert will be remembered by his humor, charisma, love and generosity. Robert Leroy Foote is preceded in death by his spouse Lois Madeline Foote, Mother, Ella Ruth Foote, Father, Walter Lynn Foote, Mother-in-law, Erma Eleanor Nielsen, Father-in-law, Harold Donald Nielsen, Brother-in-law, Mark Steven Nielsen, Sister, Sandra Kay Nelson and Nephew, Daniel Lee Clemens. He is survived by his Brothers, Sonny Foote, Harold D Nielsen Jr, Jack Murray and Marvin Clemens. Sisters; Rosa Foote, Brenda Clemens, Claudia Nielsen, Myra Murray and Christine Nielsen. His son, Robert Lynn Foote, Daughters; Artena Mackey, Melissa Foote, Brenda Cartwright and Julie Lee. Survived by several cousins, aunts, and uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 1924 Ave. E., Co. Bluffs, Iowa. Interment Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.