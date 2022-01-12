Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Foote
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Robert Leroy Foote On the evening of December 20, 2021, Robert Leroy Foote died at the age of 75. Robert Leroy Foote was born to Walter Lynn and Ella Ruth Foote on February 26, 1946. He received his diploma at Thomas Jefferson High school in 1965. On May 26, 1973, he married Lois Madeline Nielsen and together raised three children, Robert Lynn, Brenda Dawn and Julie Christina in Gardner Kansas. Robert Foote was a wonderful Father that dedicated his life to raising his children. He also worked scrapping metal from various businesses in Iowa. He also worked as a security guard for the Kansas school for the deaf. What matter to Robert the most was his family, friends and his relationship with God. Robert hobbies were playing sports, creating lyrics to popular songs for entertainment, watching cowboy movies/tv shows and going to car. Robert was a passionate seeker of justice. Robert will be remembered by his humor, charisma, love and generosity. Robert Leroy Foote is preceded in death by his spouse Lois Madeline Foote, Mother, Ella Ruth Foote, Father, Walter Lynn Foote, Mother-in-law, Erma Eleanor Nielsen, Father-in-law, Harold Donald Nielsen, Brother-in-law, Mark Steven Nielsen, Sister, Sandra Kay Nelson and Nephew, Daniel Lee Clemens. He is survived by his Brothers, Sonny Foote, Harold D Nielsen Jr, Jack Murray and Marvin Clemens. Sisters; Rosa Foote, Brenda Clemens, Claudia Nielsen, Myra Murray and Christine Nielsen. His son, Robert Lynn Foote, Daughters; Artena Mackey, Melissa Foote, Brenda Cartwright and Julie Lee. Survived by several cousins, aunts, and uncles, nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy, 1924 Ave. E., Co. Bluffs, Iowa. Interment Crescent, Iowa Cemetery. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
10:00a.m.
New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy
1924 Ave. E., Co. Bluffs, IA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Beginnings Church of God of Prophecy
1924 Ave. E., Co. Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.