Robert Joe "Bob" Kinney Sr.
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Robert Joe Kinney, SR., "Bob" age 61, passed away December 4, 2020, in Rochester, MN. Bob was born in Council Bluffs on June 14, 1959 and graduated from Lewis Central in 1977. Throughout his life he endured many jobs, but found his most happiness in coaching and mentoring his three sons. Bob is preceded in death by his father James Kinney SR.; his mother Sondra Budd; older sister Debbie Drennen. Bob is survived by his three sons, Colton Kinney, Cody Kinney, and Robert Kinney JR., and their mother Shannon Tee, older brother Jim Kinney, longtime partner Janice Winfield and many other friends and family. Visitation with the family will be Friday December 11th from 6 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cody, Colton, & Bobby We are so sorry to hear of your dad passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with you boys.
Barb kinzer & Brandon McIntosh
December 9, 2020
