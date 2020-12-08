Robert Joe Kinney, SR., "Bob" age 61, passed away December 4, 2020, in Rochester, MN. Bob was born in Council Bluffs on June 14, 1959 and graduated from Lewis Central in 1977. Throughout his life he endured many jobs, but found his most happiness in coaching and mentoring his three sons. Bob is preceded in death by his father James Kinney SR.; his mother Sondra Budd; older sister Debbie Drennen. Bob is survived by his three sons, Colton Kinney, Cody Kinney, and Robert Kinney JR., and their mother Shannon Tee, older brother Jim Kinney, longtime partner Janice Winfield and many other friends and family. Visitation with the family will be Friday December 11th from 6 to 9 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Family will direct memorials.