Robert M. Blue, age 61, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 9, 2020 in Omaha from injuries suffered in a work accident. Bob was born December 17, 1958 in Council Bluffs to Robert D. and Carolyn (Hoover) Blue. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1977 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1980-1983. Bob worked with his father at R.D. Blue Construction; owned and operated with his son, Blue's Gun Works and currently owned and operated Blue's Transport. Bob was a member of the NRA and competed in skeet competitions. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert G. Blue in 2019; father, Robert D. Blue in 2009 and sister, Suzanne M. Blue in 2012. Bob is survived by his mother, Carolyn Blue; sister, Karen Blue Waschkowski and husband Ron all of Council Bluffs; nephews, Nathan Blue and his children, Aiden and Natalia, Dylan (Stephanie) Waschkowski and their children, Hadley and Harrison; a host of other family and many friends. Visitation with the family, Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Bob will be laid to rest on Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery with full military honors tendered by the U.S. Marine Corps and Kanesville Honor Guard. Memorial contributions are suggested to D.A.V Chapter #5 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.