Robert Pike, age 88, passed away at Northcrest Living Center on September 10, 2021. He was born March 24, 1933, to the late William and Cecelia (Brooks) Pike in Council Bluffs, IA. Robert retired from McCollister Oil Company after 49 years and was a member of Southside Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Emmett "Chub" Pike and James Pike; grandson, Joseph "Joey" Pike. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Pike; children, Steven (Eloise) Pike, Janice (Valentino) Rocha, Robert (Kim) Pike, Diane (Dennis) Garrison and Karen (Jack) Brunow; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Interment is in Walnut Hill Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.