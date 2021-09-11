Menu
Robert Pike
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Robert Pike, age 88, passed away at Northcrest Living Center on September 10, 2021. He was born March 24, 1933, to the late William and Cecelia (Brooks) Pike in Council Bluffs, IA. Robert retired from McCollister Oil Company after 49 years and was a member of Southside Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Emmett "Chub" Pike and James Pike; grandson, Joseph "Joey" Pike. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Pike; children, Steven (Eloise) Pike, Janice (Valentino) Rocha, Robert (Kim) Pike, Diane (Dennis) Garrison and Karen (Jack) Brunow; 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Interment is in Walnut Hill Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
14
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Remembering all the stories Uncle Bob would tell us about him and dad and their adventures as kids. He will be missed.
J.L. and Sherry Pike
Family
September 12, 2021
RIP Uncle Bob. You've earned it. My dad gave me the love of music. You gave me golf. Thank you. God Bless.
Kevin Pike
September 12, 2021
great guy and great family. Went to school with his oldest son: Northern Pike.
Harry Paratestes
School
September 11, 2021
