Reverend Robert Ruis February 16, 1932 September 30, 2021 Reverend Bob Ruis went to be with his Lord on September 30, 2021 while next to his wife Iva and family. Bob was born in a farm house in rural Mille Lacs County, Minnesota. As a covenant child of believers in Jesus Christ, he was baptized on March 12, 1932. He attended Pease Christian Reformed Church and made his profession of faith in June 1950. He attended local School District Nine through eighth grade and Milaca High School, graduating in 1950. He then enrolled in Calvin College, graduating in 1954 with a BA degree in pre-seminary prescribe course. In January of 1954, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army for three years. His basic training was in Fort Leonard Wood, MO. Next, he went to Fort Devens, MA, to determine which skills the Army could use. Tests showed that he had talents in language, so it was on to the Monterey Army Language School in Monterey, California. In Monterey he studied the Korean language over 49 weeks. In his first week in Monterey, he attended the First Baptist church. About the first of June, Iva Yarnell returned to her home, Monterey, for the summer. Bob and Iva met at church, going on many outings with the Young Adult Sunday School class. Toward the end of August, Iva and her mother went to Yosemite National Park for a week and both of them missed each other. Soon after, they became engaged and were married December 20, 1955. In May 1955, Bob was sent overseas to Japan and Korea. Iva was able to join Bob in Japan where God blessed them with their first of four children. In the fall of 1959, Bob entered Calvin Seminary. He graduated with his Bachelor of Divinity in 1963 and immediately went to California to work with Cuban refugees and Mexican migrant farm workers. In 1966. Bob was the first Christian Reformed missionary in Tijuana and Tecate, Mexico where he and his family served for the next 14 years. In 1978 he received his Master of Divinity degree from Calvin Seminary. In 1980, Bob accepted the call to pastor at the Bethlehem Christian Reformed Church in Freeman, South Dakota, where he served for 8 years. Following, he was a pastor in Sioux City, Iowa, and Hancock, Minnesota, for a combined 8+ years. In the summer of 1997, he taught English in Beijing, China. He also served as interim pastor in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, for three months in 1998. Bob retired from his professional career of serving the church in 1997, however, never ceased serving his Lord, family, and community. Bob, is survived by Iva, his beloved wife of 65 years; their four children and spouses; Robin (Gary) Gibson, Glenn (Mardell) Ruis, Lynn (Steve) Boersma, and Robert Dale (Erin) Ruis; their 7 grandchildren and spouses; Hillary (Joe) MacLachlan, Sunny (Matt) Wilmes, Sabrina Ruis, Derek (Stephanie) Ruis, Benjamin Boersma, Michaela (Kyrell) Newell, and Nicholas (Kailey) Ruis; their 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his siblings; Les, Trudy, Marilyn, and Dallas. Preceded in death were Bob's parents Ernest and Gertie; step-mother, Jeanette; brothers Eibert, George, Arthur, Ernest; sisters, Dorothy, Dolly, Hazel, Ruth, Gladys and Artis. Visitation is at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Monday October 4, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service is at the funeral home on Tuesday October 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Samaritans Purse.