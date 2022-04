Roberta McNeal, 84, passed away on September 24, 2021, at her home in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Roberta is survived by husband, Frank McNeal; sons, Frank (Ella) McNeal, Jr., Richard (Lori) McNeal; daughter, Cathy (Cliff) Galentine; sisters, Lois Foote, Delores Kline, and Donnis Wright; 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Robson. No services are being held.