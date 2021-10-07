Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roberta Ozaydin Maron
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Roberta I. Ozaydin Maron, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her Primrose home on Monday, October 4, 2021. Roberta was born in Omaha, NE., on May 21, 1926, to Robert and Bess (Perdue) Gross. She was a graduate of Omaha Central High School. She later obtained her Psychology Degree from Oberlin College in Ohio. Roberta taught at Iowa School For The Deaf, and was one of the founders and worked for many years at the Child Development Program at Iowa Western Community College from 1971-1984. She loved volunteering throughout her life including, UP Museum, Joslyn Museum, Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs Library Board, where Roberta served as past president, and secretary, CASA, Hospice of Southwest Iowa, and No One Dies Alone. Her own experiences gave her much compassion for others. She valued all of her volunteer work and serving her community in any way she could for as long as she was able. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands Ismail M. Ozaydin, MD, in 1967, and Dale Maron, in 1988. Survivors include sons Steve (Diane Fackler) Ozaydin, Dan (Deb Bass) Ozaydin, all of Council Bluffs; daughters Jalle Metheny, of NE., and Julie (Lisa Gordon) Ozaydin, of Bolton, MA.; grandson Henry I. Gordon-Ozaydin. Roberta will be laid to rest in a private family interment, followed by A Celebration of Life visitation at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Council Bluffs Public Library.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Walnut Hill Reception Center
1350 E. Pierce Street, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My condolences to the family. Roberta was one of the most caring understanding people I have ever met. She has touched so many children's hearts and will be missed by each and every one! Adieu Roberta, till we meet again.
Theresa Rhodes-Pikschus
October 12, 2021
Sorry to hear about your loss, she was amazing woman. We lost a good kind woman. Rest In Peace, Roberta
Inky
October 9, 2021
Michael Wheeler
October 7, 2021
I was just thinking of your Mom other day. I am so sorry to hear this. We always had such fond memories on the hill together. My Mom always said Roberta taught me how to drink Wine. They can have a glass together again now. Love Deb
Debra Hendrix (Dugdale)
October 7, 2021
May Roberta rest in peace
Pamela Viestenz
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results