Roberta I. Ozaydin Maron, age 95, of Council Bluffs, passed away at her Primrose home on Monday, October 4, 2021. Roberta was born in Omaha, NE., on May 21, 1926, to Robert and Bess (Perdue) Gross. She was a graduate of Omaha Central High School. She later obtained her Psychology Degree from Oberlin College in Ohio. Roberta taught at Iowa School For The Deaf, and was one of the founders and worked for many years at the Child Development Program at Iowa Western Community College from 1971-1984. She loved volunteering throughout her life including, UP Museum, Joslyn Museum, Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Council Bluffs Library Board, where Roberta served as past president, and secretary, CASA, Hospice of Southwest Iowa, and No One Dies Alone. Her own experiences gave her much compassion for others. She valued all of her volunteer work and serving her community in any way she could for as long as she was able. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands Ismail M. Ozaydin, MD, in 1967, and Dale Maron, in 1988. Survivors include sons Steve (Diane Fackler) Ozaydin, Dan (Deb Bass) Ozaydin, all of Council Bluffs; daughters Jalle Metheny, of NE., and Julie (Lisa Gordon) Ozaydin, of Bolton, MA.; grandson Henry I. Gordon-Ozaydin. Roberta will be laid to rest in a private family interment, followed by A Celebration of Life visitation at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce Street, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Council Bluffs Public Library.