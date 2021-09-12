Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Barrier
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Rodney D. Barrier, age 57, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 3, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Rodney was born February 1, 1964 in Council Bluffs to the late James and Joanne (Grieder) Barrier. He graduated from Iowa School for the Deaf in 1983 and was their Homecoming King. Rodney was a welder at Omaha Standard for many years. In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his niece, Katie Jefferis and nephew, Zachary Bronson. Rodney is survived by his daughter, Amanda Barrier of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Zayden, Averie and Amora; companion of 18 years, Karyn Smith; siblings, Steve (Penny) Barrier of Neola, Teresa Barrier, James Barrier both of Council Bluffs, Pamela (Shawn) Shea of Crescent, Joseph Barrier and Mark Barrier both of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Sep
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My thoughts and prayers go out to you all. Rod was such a fun one. Great friend. Going to miss him. So sorry for your loss.
Shirley Griffeth
Friend
September 28, 2021
Sorry for your families loss. Haven't seen him in a while, but considered him my friend.
Speed Mains
Friend
September 17, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss. I didn't know him as well as my brother hadn't seen him in many years. He was a good person and wanted you to know your in my prayers. My deepest sympathy
Christina Kreps (Garcia)
September 16, 2021
Our prayers are with Rod's dear family. Zach always spoke so highly of his uncle Rod and what a beautiful person he was. Sending Love and Prayers to you all. Rebecca Bronson and Patrick Williams.
Rebecca Bronson
September 15, 2021
What a great guy he was, so sad to hear of this news, your family is in my thoughts n prayers. Nikki Petry & family
Nikki Petry
September 14, 2021
We are sorry for your loss, Rod always had a smile on his face when we was together. He always made time for me and shared his time with me. He was my quarterback when we played backyard football at his home. Rod had a great heart so I know he's looking down on us. Thank you for the great memories Rod. Max Smelser
Max & April Smelser
Friend
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results