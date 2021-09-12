Rodney D. Barrier, age 57, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 3, 2021 at Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Rodney was born February 1, 1964 in Council Bluffs to the late James and Joanne (Grieder) Barrier. He graduated from Iowa School for the Deaf in 1983 and was their Homecoming King. Rodney was a welder at Omaha Standard for many years. In addition to his parents, Rodney was preceded in death by his niece, Katie Jefferis and nephew, Zachary Bronson. Rodney is survived by his daughter, Amanda Barrier of Council Bluffs; grandchildren, Zayden, Averie and Amora; companion of 18 years, Karyn Smith; siblings, Steve (Penny) Barrier of Neola, Teresa Barrier, James Barrier both of Council Bluffs, Pamela (Shawn) Shea of Crescent, Joseph Barrier and Mark Barrier both of Council Bluffs; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation with the family, Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Friday, 1 p.m. at the funeral home. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St. The family will direct memorial contributions.