Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodney Kuhl
FUNERAL HOME
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
1408 8th Avenue
Plattsmouth, NE
Rodney E. Kuhl November 17, 1962 March 22, 2021 Rodney E. Kuhl, age 58 of Carter Lake, IA Preceded in death by father Norman and brother Mike. Survived by Wife, Joni Kuhl of Carter Lake, IA; Children, Tyler (Mikala) Kuhl of Carter Lake, IA, Taylor (Cody Volkert) Kuhl of Correctionville, IA; granddaughter, Rylee Kuhl. Visitation will be, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 4 to 8 p.m., with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Harvey Funeral Chapel Graveside service will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445 www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home
1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE
Mar
25
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
149 Oak Hill Road, Plattsmouth, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home - Plattsmouth.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Rod will truly be missed by me and my fellow truckers at Heyl Truck Lines. He always blessed my day with a smile and a listening ear, we shared many laughs and light hearted stories. God bless his family and friends.
Patrick Dean III
March 25, 2021
Prayers to the family. Rod was my cousin (Norman´s brother, Bob, was my Dad). Thinking of you all!
Barb Erickson
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results