Rodney E. Kuhl November 17, 1962 March 22, 2021 Rodney E. Kuhl, age 58 of Carter Lake, IA Preceded in death by father Norman and brother Mike. Survived by Wife, Joni Kuhl of Carter Lake, IA; Children, Tyler (Mikala) Kuhl of Carter Lake, IA, Taylor (Cody Volkert) Kuhl of Correctionville, IA; granddaughter, Rylee Kuhl. Visitation will be, Wednesday, March 24, 2021 4 to 8 p.m., with family present 6 to 8 p.m., at Harvey Funeral Chapel Graveside service will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials may be directed to the family. Arrangements by: Brian P. Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445 www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 24, 2021.