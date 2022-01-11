Rodney Reimer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center on January 7, 2022. He was born May 1, 1943, to the late Rudolph and Elsie (Stover) Reimer, in Germantown, Iowa. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Rusty Reimer; brother, Randall Reimer; sister, Anne Rosenberger. Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reimer; sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Lori) Reimer and Ryan (Penny) Reimer; brother, Bob Reimer; grand-children, Dylan Reimer, Jacob Reimer and Jordyn Reimer. There will be a memorial service this spring.