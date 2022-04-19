Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Rodney Reimer
Rodney Reimer Rodney Reimer, age 78, passed away peacefully at Midlands Living Center January 7, 2022. He was born May 1, 1943, to the late Rudolph and Elsie (Stover) Reimer in Germantown, IA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Rusty Reimer; brother, Randall Reimer; sister, Anne Rosenberger. Rodney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Reimer; sons and daughters in law, Rick (Lori) Reimer and Ryan (Penny) Reimer; brother, Bob Reimer; grand-children, Dylan Reimer, Jacob Reimer, and Jordyn Reimer. There will be a memorial service Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Honey Creek, IA. Luncheon to follow.

