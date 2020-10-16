Roger K. Fustos, age 78, of Omaha, formerly of Mondamin, Iowa, passed away October 13, 2020 at his home. Roger was born January 26, 1942 in Omaha to the late Joseph and Jean (Langer) Fustos. He graduated from Underwood High School in 1960. Roger proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and served two years in Alaska. He married Mary Fran O'Neill on September 12, 1964. They spent 56 blessed years together. From that union, they were blessed with three sons, Paul, Joe and Kevin. Roger attended Doane College where he majored in Meteorology. In 1979 Roger and his family moved to Mondamin, where they purchased the Iverson Grocery Store. In 1982, Roger went to work for the U.S. Postal Service working various routes before retiring in 2002. Roger was a member of the American Legion Post #410 in Little Sioux, Iowa. In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Candyce and Guadalupe Zapian; in-laws, Don and Mildred O'Neill; brother-in-law, Ron Rohatsch and aunt and uncle, Glen and Joy Day. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Fran Fustos, of Omaha; sons, Paul (Mariah) Fustos of Sioux City, Iowa, Joe (Tonya) Fustos of Glenwood, Iowa, Kevin (Maryann) Fustos of Omaha; surrogate daughters, Allison (Fustos) Fleming of Bellevue, Nebraska and Angel Olsen of Papillion, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren, Caleb (Emily), Josh, Rachel, Naomi, Ethan, Braeden, Cael, Quinn, Brynlee, Alexander, newest granddaughter to be born in December 2020; brother, Lary (Lena) Fustos of Omaha, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Roger did not know a stranger. Visitation with the family, Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 5:30 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Monday, 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment Garner Township Cemetery with full military honors at the grave. A lunch will follow at the Corpus Christi Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to Gabriel's Corner.