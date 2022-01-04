Menu
Roger Larsen
Roger Alan Larsen, age 59, passed away suddenly, on December 31, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Roger was born, in Council Bluffs, on August 29, 1962, to Donald D. "Moe" Larsen and Karen Justen Larsen. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, in 1980, and also graduated from Northwest Missouri State University. Roger was a beloved 2nd grade teacher at Tri-Center Elementary School, where he taught for the past 32 years. Roger was an avid Tri-Center Trojan fan, a Creighton Bluejay fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Roger and his family made many bowl trips to follow the Hawkeyes. He is preceded in death by brother, Craig Larsen in 2008; father, Moe Larsen in 2018; grandparents. Roger's memory will be forever cherished by his mother, Karen Larsen, of Neola, Iowa; brothers, Mike and wife Kim, of Neola, Rob and wife Merridy, of Minden, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Paul (Lindy) Larsen, Bryan (Katelyn) Larsen, Monte (Madison) Larsen, Haley (Cody) Whitfield, Hannah (Colin O'Connell) Larsen, Alexandria (Cole) Stunkard, Braxton Larsen; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hadley, Maverick, Rhett, Brinley, Kylar, Leah, Lucy and Caden; sister-in-law, Jodie (Chris) Larson; aunts; uncles; cousins. Visitation for Roger will be Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Friday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Roger will be laid to rest with his brother, Craig, and father, Moe, at Neola Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the TC Scholarship Foundation. To honor Roger's loves in life, please feel free to wear Tri-Center, Creighton or Iowa attire!

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
All love for those who grieve. Grieving is good, but don't do it alone. Stay with family. Fly high, Roger. <3
Andrew Lopez
Other
January 9, 2022
I was one of his students about 11 years ago, and I never forgot him. He was an amazing person and teacher, and he was very passionate about what he did. Rest In Peace, Mr. Larsen.
Catie Foote
School
January 6, 2022
We were so saddened to hear of Roger´s passing. He was a great guy and a good friend both of us. We had a lot of fun times with him in junior high and high school. Band especially would not have been the same without him. A donation has been made to Tri-Center Elementary in his memory.
Peggy Gilbraith & Andrea Sandoval
Friend
January 5, 2022
Karen and all of the family -- my deepest sympathies in the passing of Roger. My prayers and thoughts will be with you in these coming days and weeks. I know Roger will be missed a lot in the community!
Darcy Mahan
January 4, 2022
Sorry to hear this.
Chuck Nelson
January 4, 2022
So very sorry to hear of your great loss Karen, You were so fortunate to have such a wonderful mother son relationship for as long as you did, my Love Maggie
Maggie Pearcy
January 4, 2022
My sincerest sympathy. I remember "Rog" growing up in high school. He had a wonderful sense of humor. I enjoyed him so much. He will forever be missed.
Jill Fischer
Other
January 4, 2022
Our sincere sympathy to the Larsen family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Roger was a wonderful person to know. He will be missed by all.
Helen Ann and Marjorie Van Riper
Friend
January 4, 2022
Dear Karen and family. My sincerest sympathy to you at this time. Roger was one of a kind. He was very giving to others always. my prayers will be with you also. Sincerely Barbara
Barbara Langin
January 4, 2022
