Roger Alan Larsen, age 59, passed away suddenly, on December 31, 2021, at CHI-Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Roger was born, in Council Bluffs, on August 29, 1962, to Donald D. "Moe" Larsen and Karen Justen Larsen. He graduated from Tri-Center High School, in 1980, and also graduated from Northwest Missouri State University. Roger was a beloved 2nd grade teacher at Tri-Center Elementary School, where he taught for the past 32 years. Roger was an avid Tri-Center Trojan fan, a Creighton Bluejay fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. Roger and his family made many bowl trips to follow the Hawkeyes. He is preceded in death by brother, Craig Larsen in 2008; father, Moe Larsen in 2018; grandparents. Roger's memory will be forever cherished by his mother, Karen Larsen, of Neola, Iowa; brothers, Mike and wife Kim, of Neola, Rob and wife Merridy, of Minden, Iowa; nieces and nephews, Paul (Lindy) Larsen, Bryan (Katelyn) Larsen, Monte (Madison) Larsen, Haley (Cody) Whitfield, Hannah (Colin O'Connell) Larsen, Alexandria (Cole) Stunkard, Braxton Larsen; great-nieces and great-nephews, Hadley, Maverick, Rhett, Brinley, Kylar, Leah, Lucy and Caden; sister-in-law, Jodie (Chris) Larson; aunts; uncles; cousins. Visitation for Roger will be Thursday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral service, Friday, 1 p.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Roger will be laid to rest with his brother, Craig, and father, Moe, at Neola Township Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the TC Scholarship Foundation. To honor Roger's loves in life, please feel free to wear Tri-Center, Creighton or Iowa attire!