Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roger Pentico
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Roger N. Pentico, age 91, of Council Bluffs passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Midlands Living Center. Roger was born on September 3, 1929, in Agenda, Kansas to the late Lester and Lois (Yoder) Pentico. Roger served his country in the Air National Guard and the US Air Force. Roger married Jean Heckman on February 4, 1951. Roger worked in Sales and Management for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 33 years. Roger was a member of Broadway Methodist Church; American Legion Rainbow Post #2; West end Optimist; Habitat for Humanity; Cobia Lodge 631; Scottish Rite; Tangier Shrine; Director of Philips Cupboard; Mohms Place; Meals on Wheels and Jennie Edmundson Auxilliary. Roger would do anything for family, friends and strangers. His smiling face, generosity, kindness of heart and spirit will be missed. Survivors include his wife, of 70 years, Jean Pentico of Council Bluffs; daughters, Joy and Vincent Egan of Omaha; Gayle Pentico of Omaha; 3 grandchildren, Molly Egan; Margaret and James Pandis; Daniel Egan; 1 great grandson, Juniper; sister, Nadyne Bauer of Lincoln, NE.; niece, Shelly and Rob Ness. Private Family Service. Memorials to Broadway Methodist Church of Habitat for Humanity.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
We were the only two in our world with the Name! Now I'm the only one.
Roger L Pentico
August 24, 2021
You were a true friend of my husband Allen Britton Rest In Peace.
Beverly Britton
March 19, 2021
Always enjoyed Roger´s humor and kindness each time we would vote at Longfellow School. He was a really nice guy. Condolences to your family.
Colleen & Bill Somers
March 19, 2021
Roger was a great man. He treated me with so much respect and brought a smile to my face every time we ran into each other. Roger convinced me to volunteer with meals on wheels a few times and I felt the joy he was living. Roger will be missed dearly. May he Rest In Peace with the Lord.
Paul Holz
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Roger´s passing. Talking with Roger always brought back memories of talking him and Gaylord Anderson as they worked in their garden.
Steve Hardiman
March 18, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Many years ago, Roger was an extreme comfort and supporter of my late husband after his first heart attack. Roger encouraged Doug in such ways that no one else could. I have always been grateful for Roger´s friendship during those `years. I pray for peace for all of you
MaryAnn Bragg
March 18, 2021
So sad to hear this. Our love and prayers to Jean and the girls
Lori Neal-Epperson
March 18, 2021
My father, Dale Bard always treasured your friendship at Harmony Court. Bless your family.
Julee
March 18, 2021
Jean, My deepest sympathies on the death of Roger. He was an amazing colleague and friend to my father Ed Toohey. I will always remember the beautiful friendship you and Roger shared with my parents. My prayers are with you. Jean
Jean Toohey Wolf
March 18, 2021
Mom and I would like to send our condolences to Jean, Joy, and Gail. Roger was a good friend and neighbor. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the family.
Kris (Larsen) Hadaway
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results