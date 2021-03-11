Roger K. Petry age 69, passed away at UNMC in Omaha on March 8th 2021. Roger was born, January 28th 1952 in Council Bluffs, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1970. He proudly served his country in the US Army, serving in Germany. Roger operated the Shangri La Lounge and for the past 20 plus years worked for Anderson Excavating/Demoli- tion Company being known as the "Demolition Man. Roger is preceded in death by his father Arthur "Sonny" Petry in 1977 and brother Roxie Petry in 1979. Survivors include son Joshua (Brandi) Petry, Omaha, daughter Katrina Petry, Germany , grandson Jameson Petry, mother Norma Jene Petry, brothers and sisters, Randall (Candi) Petry, Rodney "Mike" Petry, Lakeland, FL; Caren Taylo, Robert (Teresa) Petry, Richard (Karen Sue) Petry, David (Ronda) Petry, Donna Rae Petry, Diane Paulson, Dawn Roarty all Council Bluffs, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., all at funeral home. Roger will be laid to rest with his father and brother at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.