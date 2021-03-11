Menu
Roger Petry
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Roger K. Petry age 69, passed away at UNMC in Omaha on March 8th 2021. Roger was born, January 28th 1952 in Council Bluffs, graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1970. He proudly served his country in the US Army, serving in Germany. Roger operated the Shangri La Lounge and for the past 20 plus years worked for Anderson Excavating/Demoli- tion Company being known as the "Demolition Man. Roger is preceded in death by his father Arthur "Sonny" Petry in 1977 and brother Roxie Petry in 1979. Survivors include son Joshua (Brandi) Petry, Omaha, daughter Katrina Petry, Germany , grandson Jameson Petry, mother Norma Jene Petry, brothers and sisters, Randall (Candi) Petry, Rodney "Mike" Petry, Lakeland, FL; Caren Taylo, Robert (Teresa) Petry, Richard (Karen Sue) Petry, David (Ronda) Petry, Donna Rae Petry, Diane Paulson, Dawn Roarty all Council Bluffs, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 1 to 2 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., all at funeral home. Roger will be laid to rest with his father and brother at Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
My deepest condolences to the Petry family.
Richard J Comley
March 13, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Petry family. Prayers for your comfort and strength.
Cindy Fox
March 13, 2021
Rest in Paradise Roger
Nikki Petry & Family
March 13, 2021
Those were the days, such fond memories of Roger and the Shang. Rest in peace, prayers for the family.
Moreen Jensen
March 12, 2021
He will be forever missed. He's in the hands of the lord now, out of pain and at peace. May we all see each other again soon enough. Rest in peace.
Amy and Jessica Sump
March 12, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to Roger´s family during this sad time .
Gary Petry
March 12, 2021
So sad to hear of you leaving us. I have many great memories from the Shang & job sites & just being in the neighborhood. Will dearly miss you big guy!! Rest in peace now!
Becky the Plumber
March 11, 2021
My prayers for your family. We will miss you Roger. You have always been stand up guy.
Kelly Kaufmann
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked for Roger many years ago. He was a good guy. I'm sure he'll be missed. I send prayers of strength and courage to the family as you walk thru this chapter of your lives.
Becky L Simpson (Petersen)
March 11, 2021
Prayers are with the family in this time of loss. Roger is one of a kind and will be missed by all. Prayers are with you my friend.
Bill & Mary Null
March 11, 2021
From my family to yours our deepest condolences our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time
Melody Petry
March 11, 2021
Roger, it's been one of the greatest privileges in my life to know the gifts of your,trust,respect, and friendship. I can't begin to ever find the words to express the how the sorrow of your loss reaches into the depths of my soul. I will forever be honored to have known you as a friend Roger. I love you my Brother.
Will
March 11, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Petry family.
Dana Miller
March 11, 2021
