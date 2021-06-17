Menu
Roger Winters
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Roger L. Winters, age 84, of Omaha, NE., passed away June 13, 2021, in Omaha. Roger was born December 30, 1936, in Marshalltown, IA., to the late Albert and Cleo Collette Winters. He owned and operated his engraving company. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Duane and Delbert Winters, and Margaret Brittain. Roger is survived by his daughters Lori (Russ) Woods, of Omaha, Cyndi (Alan) Lusso, of Harrisonville, MO.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings LeRoy (Karen) Winters, Barbara (Duane) Snyder. Visitation Monday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
