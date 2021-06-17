Roger L. Winters, age 84, of Omaha, NE., passed away June 13, 2021, in Omaha. Roger was born December 30, 1936, in Marshalltown, IA., to the late Albert and Cleo Collette Winters. He owned and operated his engraving company. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Duane and Delbert Winters, and Margaret Brittain. Roger is survived by his daughters Lori (Russ) Woods, of Omaha, Cyndi (Alan) Lusso, of Harrisonville, MO.; 4 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; siblings LeRoy (Karen) Winters, Barbara (Duane) Snyder. Visitation Monday 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday 11 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.