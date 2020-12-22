Roger Eldred Wulff (Wulffy) 69 of Minden, Iowa passed away Thursday December 17th, 2020 at Avoca Specialty Care in Avoca Iowa. Roger was born July 3, 1951 to Donald and Abbie Wulff of Minden Iowa. He attended Avoha School graduating in 1969 and then attended Dana College in Blair Nebraska. He married MaryAnn Schutzenhofer on November 18, 1972. Roger was in the National Guard for 11 years as a Food Service Specialist for 168th Infantry. He worked for Iowa Pipeline, Infra Source and Q3 for over 25 years as a foreman. He trained many pipeliners along the way and was proud of all of them. He traveled all over digging and installing gas lines. He could tell you each town and where each gas line was. Even the best place to eat. He was a member of the Local Laborers Union #1140. Roger loved his family and having them around. Especially his grandboys, Carter, Owen and Blake. He enjoyed watching them play sports and enjoyed fishing with them. Roger knew everybody and liked to have a good time with his family and friends. He enjoyed cheering on the Nebraska Cornhuskers for many years. He also enjoyed going to the Iowa State Fair and especially when the grandkids went. He enjoyed working outside on his farm and worked lots of hours to make his lawn look precise. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 48 years, MaryAnn. Son Aaron (Amie) Wulff of Persia, Iowa and daughter Ashlee (Chad) Kunze of Honey Creek, Iowa. Grandchildren Owen Wulff and Carter and Blake Kunze. Sister Kathy (Doug) Jacobsen of Hancock, Iowa. Brother Dennis (Patricia) Wulff of Minden, Iowa. Sister in Laws Cheryl (Larry) Engel of Avoca, Iowa, Tina Venturo of California. Brother in laws Ronald (Cathy) Schuzenhofer of California, Bobby Schutzenhofer of California, Dave Schutzenhofer of New Mexico and Alex (Donna) Schutzenhofer of Missouri. Many nieces and nephews and a host of many many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, in laws, infant brother and brother in law Jerry Schutzenhofer. Memorial donations may be given to the American Legion, Minden, Iowa. No formal service will be held at this time due to COVID-19. We hope to have a celebration of life gathering in the spring/ summer.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2020.