Ronald Ausdemore
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Underwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Ronald (Ron) Joseph Ausdemore Ron Ausdemore passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the age of 52 at home in Underwood, Iowa. He was surrounded by his family. Ron was born June 9, 1969 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Walt and Rosemary (Ring) Ausdemore. He grew up in Neola, Iowa and graduated from Underwood High School in 1988. He earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics from the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. Ron worked as a Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic at Nebraska Machinery for 34 years. Ron's philosophy was "you need to work hard to play hard" and that's how he lived. He lit up a room with his fun-loving personality and storytelling. He had a way about him that drew people in and made them feel comfortable instantly. You never had to guess what Ron was thinking or feeling. He was honest, sometimes bluntly so, but always from love. His family and friends were everything to him. He enjoyed tinkering in the shop and working on projects. Whether it was making bunk beds for the boys, an apple hutch pantry for his wife, welding fire pits or building game boards, he was always happiest working on a project for the people he loved. When he wasn't in the shop, you would often find him riding his Goldwing motorcycle, or enjoying a cold beer or a glass of Jameson with family and friends. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He married Amy (Gudenrath) on July 30, 1999. They are the parents of four children: Megan (Alex) Londo, Josephine Ausdemore, Eric Ausdemore and Walter Ausdemore. They also enjoyed their granddaughter, Riley Rose, who knows him as her 'Grumpy Grandpa'. Other nicknames for Ron include Runt Ron, Ronny, Ronny Joe Joe and Ronald Joseph on occasion. Ron was the youngest child of Walt and Rosemary Ausdemore, who preceded him as did his father-in-law, Paul Gudenrath. He is survived by his siblings, Gary (Sue Barrier), Sally (Quentin Reese), Amy (Calvin Manhart), Tony (Heather Jenkins) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Recitation of the Rosary Monday 5:30 p.m., with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday 10:30 a.m., all at St. Patrick Church, Neola, IA. Interment Neola, Iowa Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Memorials to St. Patrick Church or Family Directives.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
St. Patrick Church
Neola, IA
Jun
21
Rosary
5:30p.m.
St. Patrick Church
Neola, IA
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick Church
Neola, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Dear Family Sorry to hear the loss of your dear son and father. He will surely be missed Underwood class of 1988 will not be the same without Ron.
David Rief
School
June 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Diane Darrington
June 21, 2021
Amy, Josie & family: We can't believe Ron is gone. He was the FUN dad and we all enjoyed his humor so much! Such a thoughtful and sincere man and we will miss him greatly.
Mike, Carey & Jordanne Jensen
Friend
June 21, 2021
A good friend and a great man. We will miss you Ron.
Doug and Amy Murray
Friend
June 20, 2021
