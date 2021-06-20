Ronald (Ron) Joseph Ausdemore Ron Ausdemore passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the age of 52 at home in Underwood, Iowa. He was surrounded by his family. Ron was born June 9, 1969 in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Walt and Rosemary (Ring) Ausdemore. He grew up in Neola, Iowa and graduated from Underwood High School in 1988. He earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics from the Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. Ron worked as a Heavy Equipment Diesel Mechanic at Nebraska Machinery for 34 years. Ron's philosophy was "you need to work hard to play hard" and that's how he lived. He lit up a room with his fun-loving personality and storytelling. He had a way about him that drew people in and made them feel comfortable instantly. You never had to guess what Ron was thinking or feeling. He was honest, sometimes bluntly so, but always from love. His family and friends were everything to him. He enjoyed tinkering in the shop and working on projects. Whether it was making bunk beds for the boys, an apple hutch pantry for his wife, welding fire pits or building game boards, he was always happiest working on a project for the people he loved. When he wasn't in the shop, you would often find him riding his Goldwing motorcycle, or enjoying a cold beer or a glass of Jameson with family and friends. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. He married Amy (Gudenrath) on July 30, 1999. They are the parents of four children: Megan (Alex) Londo, Josephine Ausdemore, Eric Ausdemore and Walter Ausdemore. They also enjoyed their granddaughter, Riley Rose, who knows him as her 'Grumpy Grandpa'. Other nicknames for Ron include Runt Ron, Ronny, Ronny Joe Joe and Ronald Joseph on occasion. Ron was the youngest child of Walt and Rosemary Ausdemore, who preceded him as did his father-in-law, Paul Gudenrath. He is survived by his siblings, Gary (Sue Barrier), Sally (Quentin Reese), Amy (Calvin Manhart), Tony (Heather Jenkins) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Recitation of the Rosary Monday 5:30 p.m., with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday 10:30 a.m., all at St. Patrick Church, Neola, IA. Interment Neola, Iowa Cemetery, followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Memorials to St. Patrick Church or Family Directives.