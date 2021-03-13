Ronald Paul Lewis, age 70, passed away March 9, 2021. He was born September 13, 1950, to the late Charles and Pauline (Scott) Lewis in Pine Bluff, AR. Ron graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1970. He retired from Mid American Energy. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus. Ronald is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Lewis; daughters, Christina (Dan) Todalen and Katie (David) Hill; brother, Sam Lewis. Visitation will be held from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, March 15, 2021. The family will direct memorials.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 13, 2021.