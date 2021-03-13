To Deb and family, we give you our heart felt sympathy. Please know at this difficult time, that he will always be with you, and know the love he has for his family will always be felt. God Bless you all, and also know you have many friends who will be there for you if/when needed. Never be afraid to ask. Deb, I have gone through this and I can say I know what you are feeling. The loss, the fear, and just knowing someone is missing. It does get better, although it doesn´t feel that way yet, but it will. God Bless you, and stay strong. Alice

David & Alice Gurney March 12, 2021