The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Ronald Lewis
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Ronald Paul Lewis, age 70, passed away March 9, 2021. He was born September 13, 1950, to the late Charles and Pauline (Scott) Lewis in Pine Bluff, AR. Ron graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1970. He retired from Mid American Energy. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knight of Columbus. Ronald is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Lewis; daughters, Christina (Dan) Todalen and Katie (David) Hill; brother, Sam Lewis. Visitation will be held from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Monday, March 15, 2021. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church- CB
4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I never met Ron, but I worked with Deb in the flower shop. She talked about all the fun trips they would take together. Lots of beautiful memories to remember So sorry for your loss
Laura Jacobs
Friend
May 7, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of your loss . Blessings to the three of you.
Sue King
March 13, 2021
To Deb and Family, Our condolences and prayers to all of you. Ron was just a great guy always full of fun and laughter.
Jim and Sherry Pike
March 13, 2021
To Deb and family, we give you our heart felt sympathy. Please know at this difficult time, that he will always be with you, and know the love he has for his family will always be felt. God Bless you all, and also know you have many friends who will be there for you if/when needed. Never be afraid to ask. Deb, I have gone through this and I can say I know what you are feeling. The loss, the fear, and just knowing someone is missing. It does get better, although it doesn´t feel that way yet, but it will. God Bless you, and stay strong. Alice
David & Alice Gurney
March 12, 2021
