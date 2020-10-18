Ronald Merle "Ron" Anderson, age 74, of Council Bluffs, passed into rest on Monday, October 12, 2020. Ron was born in Council Bluffs on November 6, 1945 to the late Jerry and Florence (Schmidt) Anderson. Ron attended grade school and secondary school in both Council Bluffs and Underwood, Iowa. He graduated from Underwood High School in 1964. He married Marlene Kay DeWitt of Elliott, Iowa on September 25, 1965. They recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Ron and Marlene had two children, Amara in 1974, and Ronald "Jason" in 1976. He was a joyful and adventurous grandfather to nine grandchildren. Ron was a Vietnam Veteran, serving in the US Army (1st Cavalry Division Airmobile) from 1965-1967. Following military service, Ron attended Northwest Missouri State University, and earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance. Ron worked for the IRS for twelve years, and later earned his CPA license and operated an accounting practice in downtown Omaha, Nebraska. He enjoyed 26 years of serving clients at Anderson & Schlautman P.C., before retiring in 2011. Ron loved travel, adventure, reading, learning, and boating at the lake. He was at home in nature, loved landscaping, grew huge gardens, raised cattle and crops, and planted hundreds of trees. Ron enjoyed architecture and liked building projects. He loved history and discussing world events. Ron delighted in travel with his wife, coffee with old friends, time with family, and long walks on the farm. He loved taking his grandchildren on adventures and tractor rides. Ron was a member of Salem United Methodist Church of Council Bluffs. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his in-laws, Dale and Marie DeWitt; sister, Danna Grady; brothers-in-law, Charles Grady, Richard Paulsen, Denny DeWitt, and Roger Rhoads; and nephew, Tad Anderson. Ron is survived by his wife, Marlene Anderson; his daughter, Amara Kwasiborski (Kevin); son, Ronald Jason Anderson (Katie); grandchildren, Emma, Leah, Noah, Seth, Mary and Rose Kwasiborski, and Samuel, Ila and Jacob Anderson; brothers, Jerry Anderson (Caroline), and Larry Anderson (Jackie); sister, Deb McKern (Richard); and many beloved family member and friends. Visitation with the family, Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Funeral service, Thursday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Hillside Cemetery, Elliott, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Salem United Methodist Church.