Rose L. Leggio
Rose L. Leggio, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away November 20, 2020 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Rose was born January 6, 1935 in Council Bluffs to the late Ross and Charlotte R. (Spoto) Leggio. She attended Mount Loretto High School. Rose worked at VODEC and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She is survived by her sisters, Josephine Meade, Mary Roush, and Kathy (Ken) Blodgett; brother, Joe (Marilyn) Leggio all of Council Bluffs; many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation with the family, Friday, one hour prior to the mass at the church. The family will direct memorial contributions.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
