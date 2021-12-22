Rose J. Vorthmann, age 80, Honey Creek, IA; passed away Monday December 20, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. Rose was born, September 9, 1941 in Missouri Valley, IA; to Bernard and Opal (Wohlers) Baker and graduated from high school. She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Vorthmann and together raised their family. Rose is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Opal, husband Ronald E. in 2004, sons Scottie in 1995, Ronald R. in 2016 and son in law Michael Stephens, brothers LaVern Baker, Gene Baker, Gary Baker and Dale Baker, sister Shirley Potter, sister in law LaVonne Morrison. Survivors include daughters, Vickie Stephens, Debbie (Tracy Howard) Vorthmann, Tammie (Kelly) Stephens, all of Honey Creek,7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters, Becky (Sam) Guarino Beebee town, Shelly Willard, Logan, IA; brother Gail Baker, Council Bluffs, sister in law Susan Baker, Logan, IA, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9 to 11a.m. followed by funeral services at 11a.m. all at funeral home. Interment Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek. Family will direct memorials.