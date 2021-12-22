Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Rose Vorthmann
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Rose J. Vorthmann, age 80, Honey Creek, IA; passed away Monday December 20, 2021 at her home with her family by her side. Rose was born, September 9, 1941 in Missouri Valley, IA; to Bernard and Opal (Wohlers) Baker and graduated from high school. She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Vorthmann and together raised their family. Rose is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Opal, husband Ronald E. in 2004, sons Scottie in 1995, Ronald R. in 2016 and son in law Michael Stephens, brothers LaVern Baker, Gene Baker, Gary Baker and Dale Baker, sister Shirley Potter, sister in law LaVonne Morrison. Survivors include daughters, Vickie Stephens, Debbie (Tracy Howard) Vorthmann, Tammie (Kelly) Stephens, all of Honey Creek,7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sisters, Becky (Sam) Guarino Beebee town, Shelly Willard, Logan, IA; brother Gail Baker, Council Bluffs, sister in law Susan Baker, Logan, IA, nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 9 to 11a.m. followed by funeral services at 11a.m. all at funeral home. Interment Grange Cemetery, Honey Creek. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Dec
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so very sorry for your loss! I´m sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the family!
Terri Malik
Other
December 29, 2021
Sincere condolences Tammie.and all the family Your mom was so sweet And kind to all very fond memories of all the gatherings at the.lake and Beebeetown,ESP the fishfrys love to all.
Pat holder
Friend
December 22, 2021
I was sorry to learn or Rose's passing. She will be missed by many people as she was a very nice lady.
Donna Collins Malone
Friend
December 22, 2021
So sad with notice of Rose's passing. I always enjoyed her company,our talks,her wisdom and advice. My sincere condolences to family and friends.
Dana Miller
Friend
December 22, 2021
