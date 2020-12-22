Rosella Mae O'Neal age 93, passed away December 19, 2020 at Risen Son. Rosella was born October 28, 1927 in Council Bluffs to the late Glen and Maude Seley and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She was united in marriage to Richard O'Neal and sons Dallas and Douglas were born. Rosella worked many years at Iowa School for the Deaf as an overnight house parent, dietician and was very active in the Deaf Community. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1996 and son Douglas in 2010. Rosella is survived by son Dallas and wife Linda, 6 grandchildren Rick O'Neal, Skyler (Michelle) O'Neal, Jessica O'Neal, Douglas (Amanda) O'Neal, Amanda (Josh) Carroll, Thomas (Cheyenne) O'Neal, 14 great-grandchildren. Open visitation Wednesday 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of masks. Private family graveside services will be held.