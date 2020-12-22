Menu
Rosella Mae O'Neal
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Abraham Lincoln High School
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Rosella Mae O'Neal age 93, passed away December 19, 2020 at Risen Son. Rosella was born October 28, 1927 in Council Bluffs to the late Glen and Maude Seley and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. She was united in marriage to Richard O'Neal and sons Dallas and Douglas were born. Rosella worked many years at Iowa School for the Deaf as an overnight house parent, dietician and was very active in the Deaf Community. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard in 1996 and son Douglas in 2010. Rosella is survived by son Dallas and wife Linda, 6 grandchildren Rick O'Neal, Skyler (Michelle) O'Neal, Jessica O'Neal, Douglas (Amanda) O'Neal, Amanda (Josh) Carroll, Thomas (Cheyenne) O'Neal, 14 great-grandchildren. Open visitation Wednesday 12 noon to 5 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Please adhere to social distancing and wearing of masks. Private family graveside services will be held.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss!! I was just looking at her house the other day and was curious how she was doing. Lots of Love!
Deb Landolt
December 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy!! She will be greatly missed!!
Patti Reitz
December 23, 2020
We knew Rosella 1st through Maude introducing us, through our deaf community and Rosella always kept in contact with our folks in Burlington. Thoughts and Prayers for family and friends...
Dawn & John Hales
December 22, 2020
