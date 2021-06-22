Ross L Joyner Jr, 73 met the Lord Friday, June 18, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Ross Sr. and Dorothy Joyner of Council Bluffs IA. He was married to his wife Connie for 47 years and they have three daughters. Jeanelle Joyner (Damon Matthew) of Council Bluffs IA, Jayme Fitzpatrick (Adam) of Springfield MO, and Jessica King (Bobby) of Jackson MO. He has 11 grandchildren. Ross also leaves behind two sisters, Marilou Joyner (Randell Moore) of Kansas City MO and Bobette Joyner of Bentonville AR as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time. Condolences and memorials may be sent to PO Box 9, Squires MO 65755.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 22, 2021.
Connie, so sorry to hear about Ross. He was such a great help to the Red Cross. Prayers for your family.
Nancy Schulze
Friend
June 26, 2021
Sorry to read of Ross's passing, we lived next door to his family when he was growing up on South 13th St. in Council Bluffs. So his Mother and mine were good friends. His sisters were my little girl friends. RIP Ross.
Shirley Jones Bradford
Friend
June 23, 2021
Connie and family,We are so sorryy to hear of the loss of Ross. Please know we share your sorrow and our thoghts and prayers arewithyou all. God bless you and may He give you the added measure of faith you so need at thistime. We remember you so well having taken care of Jayme. she was such a sweetheart, and really loved her. you were a wonderful fried. Sorry we lost track of one another. Please know we are thinking of you at this time. We live in Harlan now as gary has retired and we moved back to my home town.