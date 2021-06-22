Ross L Joyner Jr, 73 met the Lord Friday, June 18, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents Ross Sr. and Dorothy Joyner of Council Bluffs IA. He was married to his wife Connie for 47 years and they have three daughters. Jeanelle Joyner (Damon Matthew) of Council Bluffs IA, Jayme Fitzpatrick (Adam) of Springfield MO, and Jessica King (Bobby) of Jackson MO. He has 11 grandchildren. Ross also leaves behind two sisters, Marilou Joyner (Randell Moore) of Kansas City MO and Bobette Joyner of Bentonville AR as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be no service at this time. Condolences and memorials may be sent to PO Box 9, Squires MO 65755.



Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Jun. 22, 2021.