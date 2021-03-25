Roy Edward Sprinkel "Ed", age 79, passed away March 23rd 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Born in Missouri on September 17, 1941, to the late Carl and Marjorie(Latham) Sprinkel. Ed proudly served his country in the US Army in Germany. After working construction, Ed worked the next 28 years at Laidlaw Bus Company as a driver. He also played center field for Style Select for many years. On June 29th 1963 he married Merle Marie McCunn, and they have spent the last 58 years together. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marjorie; sister, Ella Chaffey and brother Louis and wife Debbie Sprinkel. Ed is survived by his wife, Merle Marie; sons, Bill (Kristina) Sprinkel, Dan (Denise) Sprinkel; daughter, Angie Sprinkel all Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Karletta Bailey of Oklahoma and Jeannie Peterson; brother, David Sprinkel both of Council Bluffs and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 noon followed by funeral at 12 noon, all at funeral home. Gary Showers nephew will facilitate. Military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow. Family will direct memorials.