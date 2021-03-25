Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Roy Sprinkel
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Roy Edward Sprinkel "Ed", age 79, passed away March 23rd 2021 at CHI-Mercy Hospital. Born in Missouri on September 17, 1941, to the late Carl and Marjorie(Latham) Sprinkel. Ed proudly served his country in the US Army in Germany. After working construction, Ed worked the next 28 years at Laidlaw Bus Company as a driver. He also played center field for Style Select for many years. On June 29th 1963 he married Merle Marie McCunn, and they have spent the last 58 years together. Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Marjorie; sister, Ella Chaffey and brother Louis and wife Debbie Sprinkel. Ed is survived by his wife, Merle Marie; sons, Bill (Kristina) Sprinkel, Dan (Denise) Sprinkel; daughter, Angie Sprinkel all Council Bluffs; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Karletta Bailey of Oklahoma and Jeannie Peterson; brother, David Sprinkel both of Council Bluffs and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 11 a.m. to 12 noon followed by funeral at 12 noon, all at funeral home. Gary Showers nephew will facilitate. Military rites by the Kanesville Riders Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow. Family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss Ed was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed
Bill and Raylene Kephart
March 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Merle and the family! Ed was one of a kind and I always enjoyed our home visits! RIP
Jayne Klein
March 25, 2021
Ed was my kids´ bus driver by Crescent for many years. He always loved the cookies we made him, and termed them his "skinny food". Super nice guy.
Julie Newby
March 25, 2021
My thoughts are with you at this time of sadness Ed was a great guy
Carol Dewaele
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results