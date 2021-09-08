Menu
Rozella Lee Longnecker
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
Rozella Lee "Bummy" Longnecker, age 82 years. Rozella was born, February 11, 1939, in Dow City Iowa to the late Colin and Lura Miller, and passed away September 3, 2021, in Council Bluffs Iowa. Rozella graduated from Denison High School in 1957. She married Harvey Longnecker, August 13, 1960. She was a secretary for the Pottawattamie Mutual Insurance Company for many years. Rozella was an avid bowler, loved all sports, country music and most of all her family. Rozella is preceded in death by her son, Craig "Isaiah" Longnecker. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Harvey Longnecker. Also survived by son, Keith (Rebecca) Longnecker; 4 granddaughters; numerous great grandchildren; other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Life gathering, with sharing of memories will be held Thursday 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel (casual attire). Private family graveside. Memorials to be directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
