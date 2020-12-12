Ruby M. Chapman of Persia, Iowa, born July 8, 1928, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Harlan, Iowa. She was 92 years old. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude (Jones) and William Jarvis; daughter, Kathy Benes and her son, Rick Chapman. Ruby is survived by her husband, Lowell Chapman of Persia, Iowa; daughter, Cheryl Bergman and husband Garry of Clive, Iowa; grandchildren, Steve, Sarah, and Shari; great grandchildren, Caiden, Lily, and Haley; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Ruby on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa. There will also be an hour to visit before the funeral service on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Logan Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Logan Memorial Chapel. www.loganfuneralchapel. com