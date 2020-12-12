Menu
Ruby M. Chapman
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Logan Memorial Chapel
215 N. Fourth Ave.
Logan, IA
Ruby M. Chapman of Persia, Iowa, born July 8, 1928, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 in Harlan, Iowa. She was 92 years old. Ruby is preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude (Jones) and William Jarvis; daughter, Kathy Benes and her son, Rick Chapman. Ruby is survived by her husband, Lowell Chapman of Persia, Iowa; daughter, Cheryl Bergman and husband Garry of Clive, Iowa; grandchildren, Steve, Sarah, and Shari; great grandchildren, Caiden, Lily, and Haley; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Ruby on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Logan Memorial Chapel in Logan, Iowa. There will also be an hour to visit before the funeral service on Monday, December 14, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Logan Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., at the Logan Memorial Chapel. www.loganfuneralchapel. com

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Logan Memorial Chapel
215 N. Fourth Ave., Logan, IA
Dec
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Logan Memorial Chapel
215 N. Fourth Ave., Logan, IA
Dec
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Logan Memorial Chapel
215 N. Fourth Ave., Logan, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Logan Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
MaryLou Plummer
December 12, 2020
Sending our sympathy and prayers to your family
Jan and Ron Elliott
December 12, 2020
Thinking of you and your family at this time. It is so hard to lose a beloved parent.
Shannon (Willard) Rice
December 12, 2020
