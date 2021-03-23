Menu
Russell Evans
1928 - 2021
1928
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE
Russell Dean Evans passed away on March 18, 2021, from natural causes. Born on August 2, 1928, in Emerson, Nebraska, to Alvin and Elizabeth Evans. He was a proud United States Marine. Russell spent most of his adult life living in Council Bluffs and Honey Creek, Iowa, where he loved to farm his land. He worked for Western Electric, which provided with what he considered the opportunity of a lifetime to work on Kwajalein Atoll. Russell was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He loved to travel to the east and west coasts to see his nieces and nephews as well as great and great, great nieces and nephews. As a lifelong bachelor he doted on all of them. He loved photography, reading, movies, wine, champagne, chocolate cake and working the soil. His last years were spent at Red Oak Life Care Center in Red Oak, Iowa, where the staff called him Uncle Russell. He was preceded in death by his devoted brothers Richard and Gerald. Graveside service will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It's amazing how fast a year goes by. Russ was a very honest man who had very good friends in my Mom & Dad. When Russ visited my Mom (for the last time) he cried as he was leaving. Mom had Alzheimer's and Russ's good friend and coworker (for many years) was no longer able to recognize Russ. We were all in tears as we helped him into his van. That was the last we saw of him. I'd like to think Russ is in Heaven with my parents, shooting the breeze and enjoying the friendship.
Carol Brown Bintner & Terry Bintner
Friend
March 17, 2022
So sorry to hear of Russ's passing. He was a very nice person, always friendly. He and my Mom (Verna Brown) met at Western Electric and they (with some other coworkers) carpooled from Council Bluffs to Millard for several years. He became a very good friend of my parents. He visited my Mom when she was in a care center in her later years. Bless you Russ for being a good family friend.
Carol Brown Bintner & Terry Bintner
March 25, 2021
We will greatly miss Russell.
Cheryl Runyan
March 25, 2021
