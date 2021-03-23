Russell Dean Evans passed away on March 18, 2021, from natural causes. Born on August 2, 1928, in Emerson, Nebraska, to Alvin and Elizabeth Evans. He was a proud United States Marine. Russell spent most of his adult life living in Council Bluffs and Honey Creek, Iowa, where he loved to farm his land. He worked for Western Electric, which provided with what he considered the opportunity of a lifetime to work on Kwajalein Atoll. Russell was a devoted son, brother and uncle. He loved to travel to the east and west coasts to see his nieces and nephews as well as great and great, great nieces and nephews. As a lifelong bachelor he doted on all of them. He loved photography, reading, movies, wine, champagne, chocolate cake and working the soil. His last years were spent at Red Oak Life Care Center in Red Oak, Iowa, where the staff called him Uncle Russell. He was preceded in death by his devoted brothers Richard and Gerald. Graveside service will be Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11 a.m., at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park.