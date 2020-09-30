Menu
Search
Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
The Daily Nonpareil HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Russell Everett Rolland
Rolland Everett Russell, age 82, passed away on Se ptember 28, 2020, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Rolland was born to the late Donald and Esther (Nusser) Russell on September 6, 1938, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wilda Briggs-Russell; brother, Terry Russell; great grandson, Colton Price and Nathaniel Zaskalan. He is survived by daughter, Terri (LeRoy) Starkey; sons, Rob (Kim) Briggs and Gary Briggs; brother, Craig (Karen) Russell; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a niece and nephew. A Memorial Service will be held at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home Friday, October 2, 2020, at 1:00PM. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.