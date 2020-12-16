Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Russell P Pfeiffer
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Underwood High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Russell P. Pfeiffer, age 64, of Council Bluffs, passed away on December 14, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1956 to the late Donald and Patricia (Schneckloth) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Underwood High School with the class of 1975 and retired from Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads. He was very skilled in wood-working and loved to build things. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister, Janis Guenther; and mother-in-law, Virginia Caparelli. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Pfeiffer; sons, Ryan (Amy) Pfeiffer and Nicholas Pfeiffer (fiancee, Jamie Harthoorn); father-in-law, Louie Caparelli; sisters, Julie (Paul) Corbaley, Joyce Genovesi; and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation is Thursday, December 17th, 1 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. Interment in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST , Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Russ was an amazing man and will be missed by so many. I'm glad to have known him the last 15 years and been able to see & visit with him the last couple of months at dinner at the Lodge w/ Jeanne. Rest in Heaven, Russ.
Stephanie Kinnecom
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry for you loss. Our deepest sympathies.
Richard and Deb McKern
December 17, 2020
Jeanne, we are so sorry for your loss. Russ was a great person and liked by many. You and your family are in our prayers. May he RIP
Jan & Jim ONeill
December 17, 2020
Life won´t be the same without your smile and jokes. Miss ya buddy
Kristy Hassay
December 16, 2020
Philip Dermody
December 16, 2020
Love ya Russ (aka Rust) My heartfelt condolences to your family! You'll be greatly missed. Enjoy your new journey.
Ron Neal
December 16, 2020
Gone from our sight, but never from our thoughts & hearts. Heartfelt condolences. What a great pic of Russ- got that "here's trouble" twinkle or maybe he just told one of his many jokes.
The Fahn's
December 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will be thinking of you during this time
Stephanie Vohs
December 16, 2020
Our hearts and thoughts are with you these very sad days. Russ was a gem and one of a kind. Such a fun,yet, hard working and trusted man. Love from the Gamble family....Marilynn, Scott, and Jami and families.
Marilynn Crider
Friend
December 16, 2020
Marilynn Crider
December 16, 2020
Marilynn Crider
December 16, 2020
