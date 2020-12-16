Russell P. Pfeiffer, age 64, of Council Bluffs, passed away on December 14, 2020. He was born on November 18, 1956 to the late Donald and Patricia (Schneckloth) Pfeiffer. He graduated from Underwood High School with the class of 1975 and retired from Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads. He was very skilled in wood-working and loved to build things. In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his sister, Janis Guenther; and mother-in-law, Virginia Caparelli. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Pfeiffer; sons, Ryan (Amy) Pfeiffer and Nicholas Pfeiffer (fiancee, Jamie Harthoorn); father-in-law, Louie Caparelli; sisters, Julie (Paul) Corbaley, Joyce Genovesi; and a host of other family and friends. Open viewing and visitation is Thursday, December 17th, 1 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private. Interment in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.