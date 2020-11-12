Menu
Ruth E. "Mickie" Gibler
Ruth E. "Mickie" Gibler, age 95 of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away on November 10, 2020. She passed away in her home. Mickie was born on September 9, 1925 in Council Bluffs by parents John and Mary (Zeman) Maticka. Mickie went to high school at Thomas Jefferson and graduated in 1943. She and Robert "Pump" Gibler were married and have three sons. Mickie retired from the clerk of courts office of Pottawattamie County. Mickie was very active and enjoyed swimming, playing bingo with her sister Vee, winning at the casino and spending time with her dogs over the years. Mickie was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Pump" Gibler, mother and father, her sister, Vee (Arch) Rush, siblings and daughter in law Lou Ann Gibler. She is survived by her three sons Mike, Joe and Bob (Rhonda) Gibler, Grandson Joe Gibler and Nephew Bob (Betty) Rush. There will be no visitation or service. The family will direct memorials.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Nov. 12, 2020.
