Ruth Mass
FUNERAL HOME
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 17 2022
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
Ruth May Mass age 94, passed away April 15, 2022 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. Ruth was born, December 23, 1927 in Coon Rapids, Iowa to the late Elmer L. and Mary R. (Reed) Knight. Ruth met Frederick Mass at a dance at Sokol Hall in Omaha and were married on June 8, 1950. They lived in the Treynor area until 1980 when they moved to Council Bluffs. Together they enjoyed dancing and were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, husband Frederick in 2001, infant son, daughter Sandra Mass and six brothers and sisters. Survivors include daughter Vicki McGlade (Jim), son Grant Mass (Debbie) all Council Bluffs, three grandchildren Jimmy McGlade (Nicki) and their children, Payslee and Audree, Council Bluffs, Jessica Mass, Salt Lake City, Utah and Andrew Mass, Omaha, sister Lucille Hagley, California and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Funeral services Monday 10:30 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor. Ruth will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery in Treynor, followed by a luncheon back at church. Memorials are suggested to the church.

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
17
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA
Apr
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church-Treynor
12 Park Street, Treynor, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
