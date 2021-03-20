Sailor Lawrence, 16, of Council Bluffs, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Sailor was born on April 1, 2004, in Council Bluffs. He attended Kreft Elementary School and was currently a junior at Lewis Central High School. Sailor loved anything outdoors; he also loved 60's and 70's music, having a cup of hot tea, and airplanes and flying. Sailor was preceded in death by great-grand parents, Bob Pyles, Lloyd and Dolores Brouse. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Cassy (Brouse) Lawrence; siblings, Wyatt and Maizy Lawrence; grandparents, Kim and Chris Brouse, Sherry and Tom Wegner and Betty Lawrence; uncles, Jaden Brouse and CJ Griffen all of Council Bluffs; great-grand parents, Sandra Pyles of Council Bluffs and Phil and Anita Fouts of Woodbine, Iowa. "Sail on and fly high" Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 21, 2021, with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, all at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be dispersed to some of Sailor's interests and organizations that focus on mental health and suicide prevention. HOPE4IOWA Crisis Call 844-673-4469