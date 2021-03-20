Menu
Sailor Lawrence
2004 - 2021
BORN
2004
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
1221 N. 16th ST
Council Bluffs, IA
Sailor Lawrence, 16, of Council Bluffs, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Sailor was born on April 1, 2004, in Council Bluffs. He attended Kreft Elementary School and was currently a junior at Lewis Central High School. Sailor loved anything outdoors; he also loved 60's and 70's music, having a cup of hot tea, and airplanes and flying. Sailor was preceded in death by great-grand parents, Bob Pyles, Lloyd and Dolores Brouse. He is survived by his parents, Dave and Cassy (Brouse) Lawrence; siblings, Wyatt and Maizy Lawrence; grandparents, Kim and Chris Brouse, Sherry and Tom Wegner and Betty Lawrence; uncles, Jaden Brouse and CJ Griffen all of Council Bluffs; great-grand parents, Sandra Pyles of Council Bluffs and Phil and Anita Fouts of Woodbine, Iowa. "Sail on and fly high" Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m., on Sunday, March 21, 2021, with a time of sharing at 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., on Monday, March 22, 2021, all at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be dispersed to some of Sailor's interests and organizations that focus on mental health and suicide prevention. HOPE4IOWA Crisis Call 844-673-4469

Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Chapel
1221 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
21
Funeral service
4:30p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Chapel
1221 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA
Mar
22
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Chapel
1221 N 16th St, Council Bluffs, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home - Council Bluffs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Sherry, Tom, Cassy and family, My deepest condolences. You will always be in my prayers. Kathy Cadden
Kathleen P Cadden
March 21, 2021
Salior was a great and wonderful young man he had a heart of gold he always had a smile
Charles daub and tarra Webster
March 20, 2021
Comfort and peace to you as you deal with Sailors loss. We will keep you in our prayers. Just as the Lord keeps Sailor in his arms
Mary/Rodger Reelfs
March 20, 2021
So many prayers and lots of love going out to the family.
Julia Schaefer ( Farrell )
March 20, 2021
