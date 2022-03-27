Sally Mae (Miller) Duensing, age 85, of Council Bluffs, passed away March 22, 2022, in Altoona, IA. Sally was born June 19, 1936, in Glenwood, Iowa. She was born to Howard and Edith (Sullivan) Miller. She graduated from Glenwood High School in 1954 and attended the School of Comptometry in Omaha. Sally worked as a secretarial bookkeeper for Ed Phillips and Sons Distillery, where she met her future spouse. She was united in marriage to Roy Fredrick Duensing on September 27, 1957. Sally was a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church, Council Bluffs. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; her parents; her in-laws, Edward and Leona (Ruprecht); two sisters, Mary Lou Hakenson (Clayton) and Nancy Lincoln (Frank); her brother, Richard Miller. Sally is survived by her daughters Brenda Wood (Dan) of New Market, Audrey Duensing-Werner (Ron, deceased) of Seward, NE., and Rochelle Clifton (Joel) of Altoona; her favorite grandchildren Devon Wood, Sydney Anderson (Brendan) and Spencer Clifton; her sisters Joyce Chambers (Walter) and Patty Cundall (Gordon Abel); and sister-in-law, Ardis Roh (Robert, deceased); and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive visitors from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the Funeral service. Funeral be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 2nd at Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 South 11th Street, with Rev. Ronald Rosenkaimer officiating. Burial will be at Lewis Township Cemetery. Luncheon will follow interment at Faith Lutheran Church. Family will direct memorials.